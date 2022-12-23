Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Commentary: The Speak Out Act and its potential impact on employers

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires December 23, 2022

The act will prohibit the enforcement of nondisclosure and nondisparagement provisions regarding discussion or disclosure of sexual assault or harassment disputes entered into before such assault or dispute is alleged to have occurred.

