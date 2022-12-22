Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Dr. Roger Kligler sits during a court hearing
Dr. Roger Kligler sits during a hearing in Suffolk Superior Court on Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court ruled Monday that allowing doctors to prescribe a lethal dose of medication to mentally competent patients with terminal illnesses is not protected by the state constitution. The suit was originally filed in 2016 by Kligler and Dr. Alan Steinbach. (Boston Globe via AP)

Massachusetts court rules against assisted death

By: The Associated Press December 22, 2022

The highest court in Massachusetts ruled that allowing doctors to prescribe a lethal dose of medication to mentally competent patients with terminal illnesses is not protected by the state constitution.

