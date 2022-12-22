Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Gavel, Law books
Duluth man faces wire fraud charge over law firm that doesn’t exist

By: Laura Brown December 22, 2022

A Duluth man has been indicted on a federal charge of defrauding a person out of thousands of dollars in legal fees for a law firm that does not even exist.

