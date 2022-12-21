Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / All News / Preferred pronouns at Menards
Menards Retail Store Exterior and Trademark Logo
Employees at Menards are now permitted to display their preferred pronouns on employee badges. (Depositphotos.com image)

Preferred pronouns at Menards

Gender Justice wins ID badge complaint filed with NLRB

By: Laura Brown December 21, 2022

Something so small that it is likely to go unnoticed by some is now permitted at Menards: the display of preferred pronouns on employee badges.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo