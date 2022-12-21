Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Marty Jackley leaves the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington
South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley leaves the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington after the oral arguments on a case involving sales tax collection, April 17, 2018. (AP file photo)

Jackley prepares to return to South Dakota AG’s office

By: The Associated Press December 21, 2022

South Dakota's next attorney general, Marty Jackley, is looking to build momentum as he prepares to be sworn into office, announcing his top staff picks on Tuesday and laying out a list of priorities for the upcoming legislative session.

