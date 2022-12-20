Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / All News / Special counsels are not entirely independent
Jack Smith listens during a court hearing
Prosecutor Jack Smith listens during a court hearing in The Hague, Netherlands, on Nov. 9, 2020. (AP file photo: Pool)

Special counsels are not entirely independent

By: The Associated Press December 20, 2022

A political scientist writes that while special counsels are intended to be independent — in practice, they aren’t entirely. Here’s why.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo