Inmate alleging mistreatment entitled to trial, justices rule

By: Barbara L. Jones December 19, 2022

A Stillwater inmate who asserts his 8th Amendment right to be free of cruel and unusual punishment was violated by too-tight handcuffs may proceed to trial, the Minnesota Supreme Court ruled on Dec. 14.

