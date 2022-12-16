Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / Wire Stories / Mixed reactions to Oregon death commutations
Kate Brown speaks at a news conference
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown speaks on Nov. 10, 2020, in Portland, Oregon. Brown has commuted the sentences of all 17 inmates on her state’s death row. (AP file photo: Portland Business Journal)

Mixed reactions to Oregon death commutations

By: The Associated Press December 16, 2022

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown’s decision to commute all of the state’s 17 death sentences and dismantle the state’s execution chamber has some lauding the move as the humane choice.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo