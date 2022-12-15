Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / All News / Court: Estate’s representative may not sell land devised by will
Estate law, last will and testament in a court.
Depositphotos.com image

Court: Estate’s representative may not sell land devised by will

By: Barbara L. Jones December 15, 2022

A probate that has continued since 2017, disputed by the seven siblings who are heirs, will result in the transfer of property, worth $1.79M at the time the decedent passed, to two of the sons.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo