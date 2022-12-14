Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
the Supreme Court buildi
Light illuminates part of the Supreme Court building at dusk on Capitol Hill in Washington, Nov. 16, 2022. (AP file photo)

Supreme Court will review murder-for-hire case

By: The Associated Press December 14, 2022

The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear an appeal arising from a murder-for-hire ordered by the onetime leader of a violent international crime ring.

