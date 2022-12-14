Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / Expert Testimony / Perspectives: Same-sex website suit has deep roots here
Lorie Smith, at right, speaks outside the U.S. Supreme Court
Lorie Smith, a graphic artist and website designer from Colorado who objects to designing wedding websites for gay couples, speaks outside the Supreme Court on Dec. 5. She is accompanied by her lawyer, Kristen Waggoner of the Alliance Defending Freedom, second from left. (AP photo: Andrew Harnik)

Perspectives: Same-sex website suit has deep roots here

By: Marshall H. Tanick December 14, 2022

The notion of same-sex marriage, once considered laughable and treated dismissively by the courts some five decades ago, was born and bred in this state.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo