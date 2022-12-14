Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Kim Reynolds
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says she will appeal a judge’s decision to block an effort to ban most abortions in Iowa. In this photo, Reynolds takes part in a panel discussion during a Republican Governors Association conference on Nov. 15, 2022, in Orlando, Florida. (AP file photo)

Iowa judge blocks effort to ban most abortions

By: The Associated Press December 14, 2022

DES MOINES, Iowa — An effort to ban most abortions in Iowa was blocked Monday by a state judge who upheld a court decision made three years ago. Judge Celene Gogerty found there was no process for reversing a permanent injunction that blocked the abortion law in 2019. Gov. Kim Reynolds said in a statement that she ...

