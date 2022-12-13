Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / All News / Covidien-Medtronic device claim survives dismissal
Medtronic logo on a brick wall with the logo reflected in a pond at the company's operational headquarters in Fridley
The Medronic logo is reflected in a lake at the company’s operational headquarters in Fridley on Aug. 29, 2019. The legal headquarters of Medtronic is in Ireland. (AP file photo: Jim Mone)

Covidien-Medtronic device claim survives dismissal

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires December 13, 2022

A hospital patient who claimed he was injured by a surgical stapler that did not properly close an incision could sue the manufacturer of the device for negligently failing to warn of the risk of such a malfunction, a federal judge has found.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo