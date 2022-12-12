Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / Wire Stories / Lawsuit seeks end to N.Y.’s ban on jurors with felonies
An empty jury box
Depositphotos.com image

Lawsuit seeks end to N.Y.’s ban on jurors with felonies

By: Susan Antilla December 12, 2022

A New York civil rights organization sued the state’s court system Thursday seeking to overturn a law barring people with felony convictions from serving on juries.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo