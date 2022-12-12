Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / All News / Judge blasts prosecutors for spying on defense
Scales of justice, gavel, law
Depositphotos.com image

Judge blasts prosecutors for spying on defense

By: The Associated Press December 12, 2022

A judge in Miami has admonished federal prosecutors for instructing a cooperating witness to spy on his co-defendants — and then lying to the court to cover up misconduct he said violated their constitutional right to a fair trial.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo