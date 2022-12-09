Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / Wire Stories / Women sue Twitter alleging discriminatory layoffs
Shannon Liss-Riordan speaks in front of former Twitter employees Dmitry Borodaenko, rear left, and Wren Turkal
Attorney Shannon Liss-Riordan, foreground, speaks in front of former Twitter employees Dmitry Borodaenko, rear left, and Wren Turkal during a news conference outside of a federal courthouse in San Francisco on Thursday, Dec. 8. (AP photo: Jeff Chiu)

Women sue Twitter alleging discriminatory layoffs

By: The Associated Press December 9, 2022

Two women who lost their jobs at Twitter when billionaire Elon Musk took over are suing the company in federal court, claiming that last month’s abrupt mass layoffs disproportionately affected female employees.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo