University of Idaho settles students’ free speech lawsuit

By: The Associated Press December 9, 2022

The University of Idaho will pay $90,000 to settle a lawsuit from members of a Christian law students’ organization who claimed their freedom of speech was violated when the school’s civil rights investigation office issued no-contact orders against them.

