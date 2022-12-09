Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / All News / Prosecutor seeking to free inmate accused of hiding evidence
Kim Gardner at a disciplinary hearing
St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner appears at her disciplinary hearing on April 11, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo: T.L. Witt, Pool via Missouri Lawyers Media)

Prosecutor seeking to free inmate accused of hiding evidence

By: The Associated Press December 9, 2022

Missouri’s attorney general asked a judge on Thursday to sanction St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, accusing her of concealing evidence in her effort to vacate the conviction for a man who has spent nearly 30 years in prison for murder.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo