Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / Wire Stories / Ex-cop who kneeled on Floyd’s back gets 3½-year term
In this image from police body camera video shown as evidence in court, paramedics arrive as Minneapolis police officers, including Derick Chauvin, second from left, and J. Alexander Kueng restrain George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25, 2020. (Minneapolis Police Department via AP, File)

Ex-cop who kneeled on Floyd’s back gets 3½-year term

By: The Associated Press December 9, 2022

J. Alexander Kueng pleaded guilty in October to a state count of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo