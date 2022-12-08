Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / Features / Breaking the Ice / Breaking the Ice: Professor continues economic equity focus
Kim Vu-Dinh
Professor Kim Vu-Dinh prioritized addressing economic equality after working as a public defender in Alaska. (Submitted photo)

Breaking the Ice: Professor continues economic equity focus

By: Todd Nelson December 8, 2022

Professor Kim Vu-Dinh prioritized addressing economic equality after working as a public defender in Alaska.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo