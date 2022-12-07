Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / Wire Stories / Juul reaches settlements covering more than 5,000 cases
Juul products are displayed at a smoke shop
Juul products are displayed at a smoke shop in New York on Dec. 20, 2018. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Juul reaches settlements covering more than 5,000 cases

By: The Associated Press December 7, 2022

Juul Labs has reached settlements covering more than 5,000 cases brought by about 10,000 plaintiffs related to its vaping products.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo