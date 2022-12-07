Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
A gavel and a name plate with the engraving Labor Law
Depositphotos.com image

Judge orders slaughterhouse cleaners not to hire minors

By: The Associated Press December 7, 2022

A federal judge ordered a Wisconsin company that cleans hundreds of slaughterhouses nationwide to ensure it is complying with child labor laws after investigators identified at least 50 minors scrubbing and sanitizing dangerous equipment at five different meatpacking plants.

