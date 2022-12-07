Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Merrick Garland speaks at a news conference
“Now more than ever, protecting civil rights is the responsibility of every Justice Department employee every single day,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said. In this photo, Garland speaks at a news conference Nov. 30 at the Justice Department in Washington. (AP file photo: Patrick Semansky)

Garland: Civil rights work is key priority

By: The Associated Press December 7, 2022

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland says the early work of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division meant confronting white supremacists who were intimidating Black voters, and the division's work remains urgent 65 years later amid a surge of hate crimes.

