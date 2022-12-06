Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / All News / Faegre Drinker’s Kastel aims to build on strong foundation
Gina Kastel
Gina Kastel will become Faegre Drinker’s next chair beginning in April 2023, has committed to visiting all 21 of its U.S. locations by Dec. 15. (Photo: Faegre Drinker)

Faegre Drinker’s Kastel aims to build on strong foundation

By: Todd Nelson December 6, 2022

Gina Kastel, who will become the firm’s next chair, has committed to visiting all 21 of its U.S. locations by Dec. 15.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo