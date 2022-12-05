Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / All News / Workers’ comp standard of review weighed by high court
Worker compensation form for employment related injury or damage
Depositphotos.com image

Workers’ comp standard of review weighed by high court

By: Barbara L. Jones December 5, 2022

The state Supreme Court opinion is significant for its determination of the appropriate standards of review in workers’ compensation cases.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo