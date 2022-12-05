Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
In this May 27, 2020, file photo, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison answers questions during a news conference in St. Paul.

Minnesota town drops Texas-style anti-abortion lawsuit plan

By: The Associated Press December 5, 2022

The town of Prinsburg, Minnesota, has backed away from a proposal to let people sue abortion providers after Attorney General Keith Ellison warned that the plan was unconstitutional.

