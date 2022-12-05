Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / Wire Stories / Mall of America settles lawsuit over boy thrown from balcony
A visitor leaves the Mall of America June 11, 2020, in Bloomington. (AP photo: Jim Mone)

Mall of America settles lawsuit over boy thrown from balcony

By: The Associated Press December 5, 2022

The lawsuit alleged that the mall and its security detail knew about previous “violent, aggressive, and erratic” behavior that Emmanuel Aranda had displayed at the shopping center.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo