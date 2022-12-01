Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Two experts’ disagreement not grounds for new trial

By: Barbara L. Jones December 1, 2022

A dispute between two experts does not mean that one of the witnesses’ testimony is false for purposes of a postconviction motion for a new trial, the Minnesota Court of Appeals ruled on Nov. 28.

