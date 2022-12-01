Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Brian Batzli
Intellectual property law no longer is a “sleepy little backwater,” says Brian Batzli, the new president of the American Intellectual Property Law Association. (Submitted photo)

Breaking the Ice: Association president seeks patent law clarity

By: Todd Nelson December 1, 2022

As the new president of the American Intellectual Property Law Association (AIPLA), Brian Batzli, a partner in Merchant & Gould’s Minneapolis office, is working to help clarify what is patent eligible and who can challenge patents.

