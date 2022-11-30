Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / All News / Church loses insurance claim
insurance policy and judge's hammer with pen
Depositphotos.com image

Church loses insurance claim

Storm damage policy doesn’t cover cracks behind the drywall

By: Barbara L. Jones November 30, 2022

A hail and wind storm has left a St. Paul church between a rock and a drywall.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo