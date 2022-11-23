Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
A group of people being arrested by police on Interstate 94 in 2020
State patrol officers make arrests on I-94 during an anti-Trump protest in Minneapolis on Nov. 4, 2020. (Photo: Tim Evans/NurPhoto via AP)

Olson’s theories of innocence rejected

Former SLA member loses challenge to I-94 protest charge

By: Barbara L. Jones November 23, 2022

On Nov. 4, 2020, a large group of protesters walked on to I-94 in Minneapolis. About 650 participants were arrested, including Sara Jane Olson, whose appeal from her conviction was rejected this week.

