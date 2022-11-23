Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Iowa jury gives $27M verdict in misdiagnosed flu case

By: The Associated Press November 23, 2022

An Iowa jury has returned a $27 million verdict against a Des Moines medical clinic after a man with bacterial meningitis was misdiagnosed with the flu, suffered strokes and said he has been permanently injured.

