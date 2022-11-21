Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / All News / Forum focuses on construction’s environmental impact
construction site with crane and building
Production and transportation of materials and construction practices contribute to greenhouse gas emissions. (Depositphotos.com image)

Forum focuses on construction’s environmental impact

By: Frank Jossi November 21, 2022

Faegre Drinker assembles legal and industry experts to explore the construction industry.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo