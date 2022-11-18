Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
5-milligram pills of the opioid Oxycodone
Opioid-related settlements and bankruptcy claims for Native American tribes topped the billion-dollar mark after Walmart on Tuesday proposed a $3.1 billion settlement with state, local and tribal governments. This file photo shows 5-milligram pills of the opioid Oxycodone. (AP file photo)

Tribes gain ‘seat at the table’

Greater recognition comes with opioid settlements, attorneys say

By: Todd Nelson November 18, 2022

American Indian tribes have achieved a legal breakthrough with more than $1 billion coming their way to counter the opioid epidemic on reservations, attorneys representing tribal nations said.

