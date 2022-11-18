Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Minnesota Supreme Court Justices pose for a group photo
Minnesota Supreme Court Justices. Front row, from left: Justice G. Barry Anderson, Chief Justice Lorie S. Gildea, Justice Natalie E. Hudson. Back row, from left: Justice Paul C. Thissen, Justice Margaret H. Chutich, Justice Anne K. McKeig, Justice Gordon L. Moore. (Photo: Minnesota Judicial Branch)

Court: Adult certification ruling must rely on guidelines

By: Barbara L. Jones November 18, 2022

A youth who was 15 years old when he participated in a carjacking that ended in murder will be prosecuted as an adult, the Minnesota Supreme Court held recently in a 6-1 opinion.

