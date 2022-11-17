Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Court of Appeals affirms sentence in shooting of activist’s grandson

By: Barbara L. Jones November 17, 2022

The Minnesota Court of Appeals has upheld a conviction and sentencing for second-degree intentional murder in the shooting death of Kevin Beasley, the grandson of community activist Spike Moss.

