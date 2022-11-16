Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / All News / Pot confession was probable cause
Marijuana and handcuffs.
Depositphotos.com image

Pot confession was probable cause

Supreme Court rejects appeal over untested THC level

By: Barbara L. Jones November 16, 2022

The Minnesota Supreme Court last week made it easier for a court to find a criminal complaint established probable cause sufficient to continue a prosecution through the pretrial stage.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo