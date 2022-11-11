Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Court rejects appeal of ‘great bodily harm’ conviction

By: Barbara L. Jones November 11, 2022

After a trial, two appeals and a guilty plea, a Zimmerman man’s conviction and sentence for kidnapping and criminal sexual conduct was upheld at the Court of Appeals on Oct. 31.

