Participants listen during a rally in support of 3-year-old child Veronica, Veronica's biological father, Dusten Brown, and the Indian Child Welfare Act, in Oklahoma City on Aug. 19, 2013. Brown was trying to maintain custody of the girl, who was given up for adoption by her birth mother to Matt and Melanie Capobianco of South Carolina. (AP file photo)
Court ponders Native adoptions

By: Dan Heilman November 11, 2022

Oral arguments were heard Wednesday, Nov. 9, in a case that threatens a 44-year-old federal law giving preference to Native American families in foster care and adoption proceedings of Native children.

