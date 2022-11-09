Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / Expert Testimony / Perspectives: Student paper’s print demise recalls landmark litigation
Student paper’s print demise recalls landmark litigation

Perspectives: Student paper’s print demise recalls landmark litigation

By: Marshall H. Tanick November 9, 2022

The demise of the Minnesota Daily newspaper, the highly esteemed student publication at the state’s flagship institute of higher learning, while perhaps inevitable, was disheartening in many quarters.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo