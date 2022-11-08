Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Uber driver holding his smartphone with text reading "Uber"in car
Uber crash victim can’t be forced to arbitrate claims

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires November 8, 2022

A Massachusetts judge has ruled that an Uber passenger rendered a quadriplegic in a crash allegedly caused by his driver’s recklessness did not have to arbitrate his claims against the company.

