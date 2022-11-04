Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Book with a title of "Defamation law"
Depositphotos.com image

Court reopens defamation case

By: Barbara L. Jones November 4, 2022

A Black Muslim woman who was removed from her seat on a plane based on an accusation of theft by a store manager saw her defamation case reopened on Oct. 31 and returned to the District Court.

