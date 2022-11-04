Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / Wire Stories / 8th Circuit upholds ruling shielding petition workers
8th Circuit seal

8th Circuit upholds ruling shielding petition workers

By: The Associated Press November 4, 2022

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday upheld a lower court’s decision to block parts of a South Dakota law that would have required ballot petition workers to publicly disclose their personal identification information.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo