Susan Link
Susan Link is program director with Minnesota Wills for Heroes, which provides free legal services for preparing basic estate planning documents for first responders. (Submitted photo)

Breaking the Ice: Maslon board member adds to ‘mix of people’

By: Todd Nelson November 3, 2022

Maslon partner Susan Link says the face of the profession has changed since she began practicing, and her election to the firm’s new board of directors takes that a step further.

