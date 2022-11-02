Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / All News / Pretrial diversion tricky for immigrants
A gavel and a name plate with the engraving Deportation
Depositphotos.com image

Pretrial diversion tricky for immigrants

Different rules can lead to consequences including deportation

By: Dan Heilman November 2, 2022

Different rules can lead to consequences, including deportation.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo