Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / Bar Buzz / ABA issues guidance for lawyers on email protocols
Close-up of a man's hands and suit jacket sleeves typing on a laptop keyboard
Depositphotos.com image

ABA issues guidance for lawyers on email protocols

By: Minnesota Lawyer November 2, 2022

The ABA Standing Committee on Ethics and Professional Responsibility cautions lawyers to generally refrain from including their clients when sending emails to opposing lawyers.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo