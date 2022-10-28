Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Voters cast their ballots inside the Bismarck Event Center
Voters cast their ballots inside the Bismarck Event Center in Bismarck, North Dakota, on Oct. 27, 2020. (The Bismarck Tribune via AP)

North Dakota poll workers can’t demand citizenship proof

By: The Associated Press October 28, 2022

Some poll workers in North Dakota who created confusion and frustration during the spring primary by allegedly demanding proof of U.S. citizenship particularly from immigrants and people of color had no power to do so, the state attorney general said.

