Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Theresa Bevilacqua, Dorsey & Whitney LLP
Theresa Bevilacqua, Dorsey & Whitney LLP

The POWER 30: Theresa Bevilacqua

By: Minnesota Lawyer October 27, 2022

Theresa Bevilacqua started out intending to be a voice performer, but that didn’t seem like a secure career path even though her parents were performers and she “grew up in a practice room.”
Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo