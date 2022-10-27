Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Indicted lawyer's cellphone to undergo 'filter team' search
By: BridgeTower Media Newswires October 27, 2022

A federal judge has approved the use of a government “filter team” as an appropriate means of protecting privileged communications in the search of the contents of the cellphone of an attorney indicted in an alleged bribery scheme.

