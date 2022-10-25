Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / Expert Testimony / Quandaries & Quagmires: The hypothetical exception to client confidentiality
lawyer advises his client. back view.
Depositphotos.com image

Quandaries & Quagmires: The hypothetical exception to client confidentiality

How to discuss your case without violating Rule 1.6

By: Chuck Lundberg October 25, 2022

A look at how to discuss your case without violating ABA Model Rule 1.6.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo